RBC Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Adt (ADT)

In a report issued on November 6, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Adt (ADT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adt is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.13, a 51.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.21 and a one-year low of $3.41. Currently, Adt has an average volume of 4.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADT in relation to earlier this year.

ADT, Inc. is engaged in providing monitored security, interactive home, and business automation and related monitoring services. It offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.