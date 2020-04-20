RBC Capital Downgrades Diageo (DGEAF) to Hold

In a report released yesterday, James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital downgraded Diageo (DGEAF) to Hold, with a price target of £24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.45.

Jones has an average return of 17.1% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #1687 out of 6484 analysts.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.77, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £30.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.05 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 9,818.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.