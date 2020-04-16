RBC Capital Believes Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Still Has Room to Grow

Catie Powers- April 16, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT

In a report released today, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.81, close to its 52-week high of $35.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Newmont Mining, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $30.22 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.39 and a one-year low of $18.66. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average volume of 3.36M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts