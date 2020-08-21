RBC Capital Believes Weyerhaeuser (WY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on August 18, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.00, close to its 52-week high of $31.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Weyerhaeuser with a $30.67 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on August 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Weyerhaeuser’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion and net profit of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.69 billion and had a net profit of $128 million.

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR); and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate & ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.