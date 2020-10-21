RBC Capital Believes Weyerhaeuser (WY) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.11, close to its 52-week high of $31.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Weyerhaeuser with a $32.17 average price target.

Weyerhaeuser’s market cap is currently $22.04B and has a P/E ratio of 72.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR); and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate & ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.