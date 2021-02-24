RBC Capital Believes Valero Energy (VLO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 22, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy (VLO), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.81, close to its 52-week high of $80.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

Valero Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.43, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Valero Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.6 billion and GAAP net loss of $359 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.88 billion and had a net profit of $1.06 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations. The Ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. The Renewable Diesel covers the operations of Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC. The company was founded on January 1, 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.