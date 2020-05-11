RBC Capital Believes Tractor Supply (TSCO) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO) on May 8 and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.21, close to its 52-week high of $114.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $102.29 average price target, representing a -4.0% downside. In a report issued on April 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tractor Supply’s market cap is currently $12.44B and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.