RBC Capital Believes Teranga Gold (TGCDF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Wayne Lam, CFA from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Teranga Gold (TGCDF), with a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.18, close to its 52-week high of $7.39.

CFA has an average return of 37.7% when recommending Teranga Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2377 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teranga Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.26, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.39 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Teranga Gold has an average volume of 72.51K.

Teranga Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the production, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold assets of Sabodala Mine. The company was founded on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.