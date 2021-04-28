RBC Capital Believes Sun Communities (SUI) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sun Communities (SUI), with a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.90, close to its 52-week high of $165.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Marathon Petroleum, and Range Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Communities with a $169.00 average price target, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $175.00 price target.

Sun Communities’ market cap is currently $18.26B and has a P/E ratio of 122.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.76.

Sun Communities, Inc. provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The Home Sales and Rentals segment offers manufactured home sales and leasing services to tenants and prospective tenants of its communities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

