RBC Capital Believes SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on May 15, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.07, close to its 52-week high of $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

SilverCrest Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.07, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, National Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.50 price target.

Based on SilverCrest Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.47 million.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano. The company was founded on June 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.