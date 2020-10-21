RBC Capital Believes Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) on October 19 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.22, close to its 52-week high of $62.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 76.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Shift4 Payments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.56, a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FOUR in relation to earlier this year.

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The Shift4 Model is built to serve a range of merchants from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large and complex enterprises across numerous verticals, including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.