RBC Capital Believes Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Melissa Oliphant maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND) on May 15 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.55, close to its 52-week high of $8.69.

Oliphant has an average return of 40.4% when recommending Sandstorm Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliphant is ranked #1776 out of 6550 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sandstorm Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.80, which is a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on Sandstorm Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.33 million and GAAP net loss of $10.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.17 million and had a net profit of $2.5 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.