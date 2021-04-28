RBC Capital Believes Roper Technologies (ROP) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies (ROP) today and set a price target of $499.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $441.12, close to its 52-week high of $455.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Roper Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $452.14, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $505.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $455.72 and a one-year low of $308.17. Currently, Roper Technologies has an average volume of 590.1K.

Incorporated in 1981 and based in Florida, Roper Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company, which designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software & Systems, Measurement & Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

