RBC Capital Believes PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Piral Dadhania from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF), with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.45, close to its 52-week high of $93.60.

Dadhania has an average return of 5.9% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #5499 out of 6994 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.32, implying a -2.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, BNP Paribas also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $93.60 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 89.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.