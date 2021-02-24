RBC Capital Believes Precision Drilling (PDS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on February 22, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling (PDS), with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.31, close to its 52-week high of $26.40.

Precision Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.86, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on February 10, ATB Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling’s market cap is currently $311.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.28.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.