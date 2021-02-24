RBC Capital Believes PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on February 22, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF), with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.18, close to its 52-week high of $10.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 60.8% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

PrairieSky Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.59, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.56 and a one-year low of $4.64. Currently, PrairieSky Royalty has an average volume of 17.11K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PREKF in relation to earlier this year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.