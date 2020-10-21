RBC Capital Believes PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on PotlatchDeltic (PCH) yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.82, close to its 52-week high of $48.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PotlatchDeltic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.67.

The company has a one-year high of $48.13 and a one-year low of $22.40. Currently, PotlatchDeltic has an average volume of 449.7K.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Resource segment includes planting and harvesting trees, building and maintaining roads, hunting leases, recreation permits, biomass production and carbon sequestration. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.