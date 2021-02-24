RBC Capital Believes Pioneer Natural (PXD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on February 22, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $145.24, close to its 52-week high of $145.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $156.14 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $198.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pioneer Natural’s market cap is currently $31.4B and has a P/E ratio of 138.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Chris Cheatwood, the EVP, Field Development & Emerg of PXD sold 6,728 shares for a total of $782,399.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.