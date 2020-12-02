RBC Capital Believes Pfizer (PFE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer (PFE), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.77, close to its 52-week high of $41.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 37.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.31, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on November 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Pfizer’s market cap is currently $203B and has a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.33.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

