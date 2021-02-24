RBC Capital Believes Parex Resources (PARXF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 22, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Parex Resources (PARXF), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.11, close to its 52-week high of $17.73.

Stanton has an average return of 14.0% when recommending Parex Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #4184 out of 7329 analysts.

Parex Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.59, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.73 and a one-year low of $6.50. Currently, Parex Resources has an average volume of 5,451.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PARXF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Parex Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Its operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.