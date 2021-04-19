RBC Capital Believes Parex Resources (PARXF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 16, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Parex Resources (PARXF), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.06, close to its 52-week high of $19.91.

Stanton has an average return of 13.3% when recommending Parex Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #6076 out of 7458 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Parex Resources with a $24.05 average price target, which is a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.91 and a one-year low of $8.30. Currently, Parex Resources has an average volume of 7,796.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PARXF in relation to earlier this year.

Parex Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Its operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.