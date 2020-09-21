RBC Capital Believes Oracle (ORCL) Won’t Stop Here

Oracle (ORCL) received a Buy rating and a $68.00 price target from RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.75, close to its 52-week high of $61.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 74.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oracle with a $61.69 average price target, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on September 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.86 and a one-year low of $39.71. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 14.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2020, Larry Ellison, the EC of ORCL sold 3,650,000 shares for a total of $200,172,815.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

