RBC Capital Believes Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 12, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Northern Oil And Gas (NOG), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.11, close to its 52-week high of $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 41.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Northern Oil And Gas with a $15.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.26 and a one-year low of $3.35. Currently, Northern Oil And Gas has an average volume of 1.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NOG in relation to earlier this year.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

