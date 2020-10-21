RBC Capital Believes Norbord (OSB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Norbord (OSB), with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.95, close to its 52-week high of $36.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norbord with a $38.06 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.53 and a one-year low of $8.92. Currently, Norbord has an average volume of 251.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Norbord, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of wood-based panelboards and related products. Its products are used in the construction of new homes or in the renovation and repair of existing structures. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.