RBC Capital Believes Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 11, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.45, close to its 52-week high of $18.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Meiragtx Holdings with a $33.50 average price target, representing a 93.4% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Meiragtx Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.09 million and GAAP net loss of $6.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.46 million.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc is a clinical-stage biotech company, which engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It operates through the United States and United Kingdom geographical segments. Its pipeline includes AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.