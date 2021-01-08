RBC Capital Believes Martinrea International (MRETF) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Martinrea International (MRETF) today and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.45, close to its 52-week high of $12.51.

Arthur has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Martinrea International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #550 out of 7196 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Martinrea International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.23, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Based on Martinrea International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $971 million and net profit of $45.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $974 million and had a net profit of $46.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRETF in relation to earlier this year.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include suspension and chassis metal, body and structure metal and aluminum components, chassis modules, fluid and air handling systems, and fabricated assemblies. The company was founded by Robert P. E. Wildeboer and Nick Orlando in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.