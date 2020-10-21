RBC Capital Believes Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.44, close to its 52-week high of $34.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Louisiana-Pacific has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.80.

The company has a one-year high of $34.35 and a one-year low of $12.97. Currently, Louisiana-Pacific has an average volume of 1.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPX in relation to earlier this year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America. The Siding segment offers wood-based sidings, trim, soffit, fascia, and pre-finished lap and trim products in a variety of patterns and textures. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes oriented strand board structural panel products. The Engineered Wood Products segment includes laminated veneer lumber, laminated strand lumber, I-Joists, and other related products. The South American segment covers the distribution of OSB and siding products in South America and certain export markets. The company was founded on January 5, 1973 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.