RBC Capital Believes Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on October 15, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL), with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $210.62, close to its 52-week high of $214.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Kinsale Capital Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $205.67, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Kinsale Capital Group’s market cap is currently $4.57B and has a P/E ratio of 72.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.09.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of hard-to-place property, casualty and specialty risks. It focuses on the excess and surplus lines market. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.