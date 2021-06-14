RBC Capital Believes Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) on June 10 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.14, close to its 52-week high of $13.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimbell Royalty Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.34 and a one-year low of $5.57. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 118K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KRP in relation to earlier this year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.