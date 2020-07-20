RBC Capital Believes Installed Building Products (IBP) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products (IBP) on July 15 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.98, close to its 52-week high of $80.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Installed Building Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.63, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $80.25 and a one-year low of $29.02. Currently, Installed Building Products has an average volume of 253.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.