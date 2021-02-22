RBC Capital Believes IBEX (IBEX) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on IBEX (IBEX) on February 18 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.65, close to its 52-week high of $23.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 78.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IBEX with a $24.67 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on IBEX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and GAAP net loss of $3.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $248K.

IBEX Holdings Ltd is an end-to-end provider of technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience (CLX) solutions to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, expansion and experience for its clients. IBEX operates through Customer Acquisition and Customer Management segments. Customer Acquisition segment includes consumer-facing businesses and acquires customers for them. In this segment, customers are primarily acquired for clients in the telecommunications, cable, technology and insurance industries. Customer Management segment comprises the engagement, expansion and experience solutions. The suite of customer engagement solutions consists of customer service, technical support and other value added outsourced back office services.