RBC Capital Believes Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) on May 12 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.84, close to its 52-week high of $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $22.75 average price target, a 35.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Hookipa Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.16 million and GAAP net loss of $12.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOOK in relation to earlier this year.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.