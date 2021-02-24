RBC Capital Believes Hollyfrontier (HFC) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Hollyfrontier (HFC) on February 22 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.03, close to its 52-week high of $41.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hollyfrontier with a $32.33 average price target.

Hollyfrontier’s market cap is currently $6.32B and has a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.33.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries. The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment offers base oil production activities, by-product sales to third parties, and intra-segment base oil sales to rack forward which includes includes the purchase of base oils and the blending, packaging, marketing and distribution and sales of finished lubricants and specialty products to third parties. The HEP segment relates to all of the operations of HEP. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.