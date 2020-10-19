RBC Capital Believes GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on GooseHead Insurance (GSHD) on October 15 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.03, close to its 52-week high of $115.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GooseHead Insurance with a $90.00 average price target.

Based on GooseHead Insurance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.92 million and net profit of $3.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.39 million and had a net profit of $903K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 461 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GSHD in relation to earlier this year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through Corporate Channel, and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment focuses in franchisee operations that are owned and managed by Franchisees. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.