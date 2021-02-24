RBC Capital Believes Gap (GPS) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Gap (GPS) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.65, close to its 52-week high of $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gap is a Hold with an average price target of $25.25.

Based on Gap’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.99 billion and net profit of $95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4 billion and had a net profit of $140 million.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The Old Navy Global segment offers clothing and accessories for adults and children. The Banana Republic Global segment provides clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances. The Athleta segment offers fitness apparel for women. The Intermix segment features styles from various designers. Gap was founded by Donald G. Fisher and Doris F. Fisher in July 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.