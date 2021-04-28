RBC Capital Believes First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), with a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.69, close to its 52-week high of $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 63.6% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Nexa Resources SA, and Warrior Met Coal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Quantum Minerals with a $26.53 average price target, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$40.00 price target.

Based on First Quantum Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and net profit of $9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $115 million.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.