RBC Capital Believes EOG Resources (EOG) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources (EOG) on February 22 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.85, close to its 52-week high of $71.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

EOG Resources’ market cap is currently $39.58B and has a P/E ratio of -128.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.