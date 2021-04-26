RBC Capital Believes Element Financial (ELEEF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 23, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial (ELEEF), with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.68, close to its 52-week high of $11.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 55.5% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Asset Mng, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Element Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.58, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.69 and a one-year low of $5.63. Currently, Element Financial has an average volume of 10.82K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio. The company was founded by J. Stephen Sands on May 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.