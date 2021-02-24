RBC Capital Believes Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Won’t Stop Here

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE) on February 22 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.85, close to its 52-week high of $7.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Earthstone Energy with a $8.10 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.54 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, Earthstone Energy has an average volume of 310K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESTE in relation to earlier this year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.