RBC Capital Believes Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 11, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Earthstone Energy (ESTE), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.07, close to its 52-week high of $6.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Earthstone Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.60, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Earthstone Energy’s market cap is currently $397.8M and has a P/E ratio of -24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESTE in relation to earlier this year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas preserves. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in the The Woodlands, TX.