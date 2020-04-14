RBC Capital Believes Dollar General (DG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General (DG), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.57, close to its 52-week high of $172.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $176.33 average price target, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Dollar General’s market cap is currently $43.15B and has a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.57.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.

