RBC Capital Believes Discovery (DISCA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Discovery (DISCA), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.95, close to its 52-week high of $56.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.6% and a 84.8% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class B, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, representing a -20.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Based on Discovery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.89 billion and net profit of $271 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.87 billion and had a net profit of $476 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

