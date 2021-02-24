RBC Capital Believes Diamondback (FANG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on February 22, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.01, close to its 52-week high of $73.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 39.3% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Diamondback with a $70.85 average price target, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.31 and a one-year low of $14.55. Currently, Diamondback has an average volume of 3.59M.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.