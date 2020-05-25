RBC Capital Believes Descartes (DSGX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Descartes (DSGX), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.62, close to its 52-week high of $47.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 75.2% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Descartes with a $40.56 average price target.

Descartes’ market cap is currently $3.84B and has a P/E ratio of 103.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 98.97.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It specializes in cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; file customers and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.