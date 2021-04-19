RBC Capital Believes Coca-Cola (KO) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO) on April 16 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.68, close to its 52-week high of $54.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 77.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Coca-Cola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50.

Coca-Cola’s market cap is currently $231.3B and has a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KO in relation to earlier this year.

The Coca-Cola Co. offers non-alcoholic beverages, including sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water, sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea, coffee and energy drinks. Its key brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Costa Coffee, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Fairlife, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, and Glaceau Smartwater. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

