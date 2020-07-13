RBC Capital Believes Clearwater Paper (CLW) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 9, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clearwater Paper (CLW), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.08, close to its 52-week high of $38.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearwater Paper with a $36.50 average price target.

Based on Clearwater Paper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $478 million and net profit of $10.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $429 million and had a net profit of $3.8 million.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products, or retail products, and away-from-home tissue products, or non-retail products, and parent rolls. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produce and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard. The company was founded on December 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.