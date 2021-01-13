RBC Capital Believes Clearwater Paper (CLW) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 8, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clearwater Paper (CLW), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.78, close to its 52-week high of $43.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearwater Paper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Clearwater Paper’s market cap is currently $660.8M and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLW in relation to earlier this year.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products, or retail products, and away-from-home tissue products, or non-retail products, and parent rolls. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produce and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard. The company was founded on December 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.