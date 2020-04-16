RBC Capital Believes Chewy (CHWY) Still Has Room to Grow

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Chewy (CHWY) on April 14 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.98, close to its 52-week high of $44.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chewy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.44, representing a -11.6% downside. In a report issued on April 3, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chewy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion and GAAP net loss of $60.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.09 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $66.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chewy, Inc. operates as a web-based, pet supplies e-tailer. The company is an online source for a wide variety of pet products, supplies and prescriptions for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. It serves its customers through its retail website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.