RBC Capital Believes CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on June 10, Keith Mackey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.61, close to its 52-week high of $1.68.

Mackey has an average return of 39.5% when recommending CES Energy Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #733 out of 7551 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CES Energy Solutions with a $2.34 average price target.

Based on CES Energy Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $261 million and net profit of $5.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $349 million and had a GAAP net loss of $226 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CESDF in relation to earlier this year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.