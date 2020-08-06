RBC Capital Believes Cargojet (CGJTF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cargojet (CGJTF), with a price target of C$183.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.07, close to its 52-week high of $122.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cargojet with a $122.98 average price target, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Acumen Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $122.53 and a one-year low of $62.52. Currently, Cargojet has an average volume of 134.

Cargojet, Inc. provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe. The company was founded by Ajay K. Virmani on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.